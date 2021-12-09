Redmi Smart TV X 75 inch launched with Dolby Vision Atmos; Specs and price

On Wednesday, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Smart TV X 75 inch in China with Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC). This Smart TV is an addition to previously launched 55 inch and 65 inch screen size variants and it features a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision Atmos. The Redmi Smart TV X comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity and has a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications and pricing of the Redmi Smart TV X.

Redmi Smart TV X 75 inch: Specifications

The newly launched Redmi Smart TV X comes with a 75 inch Ultra HD display that has a screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels, 16:9 aspect ratio, 8 ms response time, 120 Hz screen refresh rate and a screen - to - body ratio of 97 percent. The smart TV has support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium for smooth gaming experience and is built from metal. To reduce motion blur, it has the Motion Estimation Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology.

This new Android TV features four in-built speakers that support Dolby Atmos and has a sealed box with 2 x 0.38 L sound, two ducts and an output of 2 x 12.5 W. The Redmi Smart TV X 75 inch packs a MediaTek MTK 9650 chipset under the hood, coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. It supports MediaTek’s AI-AQ picture, audio enhancements, and AI-PQ.

The connectivity options include two HDMI 2.0 ports, HDMI 2.1 port, two USB ports, an AV port, a S/PDIF port, ATV/DTMB and RJ-45 port. It comes with four microphones with far-field voice support and weighs 28.2 kg.

Redmi Smart TV X 75 inch: Price

The Redmi Smart TV X 75 inch is listed on the Chinese e-commerce website instead of the official website of Xiaomi. The smart TV is priced at CNY 4,999 which is roughly Rs 59,300 in Indian currency and will be available for purchase on 11th December.

