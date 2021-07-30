RedmiBook 15's specs and pricing info leaked ahead of launch in India; here are the details

Xiaomi will be introducing its first Redmi-branded laptop in India at an event on August 3rd. The first device will be called the RedmiBook 15. Ahead of the launch, the brand hasn’t revealed any details regarding the upcoming notebook. However, now the gadget tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked almost all specifications of the RedmiBook 15. The leaked specifications suggest that the RedmiBook 15 will be arriving as a mid-range Windows laptop that will offer a slim and light form factor. So, let’s take a look at what the RedmiBook 15 notebook will be bringing for users.

RedmiBook 15 specs and features

According to the source, the RedmiBook 15 will be arriving with a 15.6-inch LCD display, which will be offering full HD resolution. The notebook will be available in Intel's 11th-gen Core i3 and Core i5 processor variants. The laptop will be offering 8GB of RAM under the hood. The device will be available to buy in 256GB and 512GB SSD storage variants in the country. Software-wise, the notebook will boot Windows 10 out of the box, and is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 for free in the future.

Furthermore, the source has claimed that the RedmiBook 15 will be arriving with an HD webcam. The notebook will be equipped with two 2W speakers to provide an immersive media experience. In terms of connectivity, the RedmiBook 15 will be offering dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C 3.1 port, a USB Type-A port, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. The device is claimed to be released with a 65W fast charger.

Brar has also claimed that Xiaomi could also launch a 14-inch version of the RedmiBook laptop at the August 3rd event. In addition, he mentioned that Xiaomi isn’t planning to replenish the stocks of the Mi notebook series in the country at the moment. So consumers waiting to buy a Mi laptop will have to do with the RedmiBook models in India for now.

RedmiBook 15 pricing and availability details

As far as the pricing is concerned, the source claims that the RedmiBook 15 will be priced in the country under Rs 50,000. The device is said to be available in the Charcoal Gray hue. The notebook is expected to go on sale in a few days after the launch on August 3rd. We will know more in the near future, so watch this space for regular updates.

