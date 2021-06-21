Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 6,000 for OnePlus Nord CE 5G users

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G users will be getting a total of 40 coupons for 40 months from Jio. Each coupon is worth Rs 150 and it can be used to avail discount on any recharge.

Every now and then, Reliance Jio partners with smartphone companies to provide recharge benefits to its users. The telecom operator has been offering additional recharge benefits for both the budget and high-end smartphone users. The company has now collaborated with OnePlus to offer additional benefits of worth Rs 6,000 for the users of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched in the country on June 10th.

Reliance Jio OnePlus Nord CE 5G recharge offer

As part of the offer, Reliance Jio users with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have to purchase the Rs 999 plan from the telecom operator. After doing the recharge of Rs 999 or higher, the users will get a total of 40 coupons for a span of 40 months. Each coupon is worth Rs 150, which results in a total of Rs 6,000 of free benefits. You will be able to use these Rs 150 coupons to buy any prepaid plan or voucher from the telecom operator.

According to the terms and conditions of the offer, this Jio benefit will be available for those who have made the OnePlus Nord CE 5G’s purchase after June 12th. Also, these consumers have to be active users of Jio. If you have already availed a similar offer from Jio on any other eligible smartphone earlier, then you will not be able to avail it on your Nord CE 5G. The free coupons of the offer will expire after May 31st, 2030.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price and availability in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G was launched in India on June 10th as an affordable mid-range 5G smartphone. After offering the device on pre-orders, the brand started the open sale of the device on June 16th in the country. The handset’s base variant comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it costs Rs 22,999. The phone’s second option is priced at Rs 24,999 and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The most high-end model has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which will set you back by Rs 27,999. The device is available to buy on Amazon India, OnePlus e-store, and the brand’s retail partner stores.

Credits :Jio

