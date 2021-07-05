Reliance Jio Rs 597 prepaid plan offers 1GB data at Rs 8

Jio has recently launched its Rs 597 prepaid plan in India, users can avail of this plan from both the official website and MyJio app. You can also opt for the plan from third-party platforms like PhonePe, Paytm, and more. With the newly launched prepaid plan, Jio offers 75 GB of data for 90 days.

Reliance Jio, one of India's most popular telecom operators, offers an array of prepaid plans that fall under all the price categories. The company is known for offering low-cost prepaid plans that lure a majority of users. It seems the company has announced a new recharge plan that offers 1GB of data for just Rs 8. If the number seems interesting to you then there might be a catch to it because the telco normally charges Rs 11 for 1GB add on data. But Rs for 1GB data is likely higher than what Jio charges compared to other plans. Let’s have a closer look at the Reliance Jio prepaid plan closely.

Jio 1GB plan at Rs 8

Jio has recently launched its Rs 597 prepaid plan in India, users can avail of this plan from both the official website and MyJio app. You can also opt for the plan from third-party platforms like PhonePe, Paytm, and more. With the newly launched prepaid plan, Jio offers 75 GB of data for 90 days. Do note that the Rs 597 plan doesn’t restrict consumers data, as most plans come with a daily data cap. It’s up to the user’s choice whether they want to consume the entire 75GB data a single day or use it to survive the entire 90 days.

Besides, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Users also get bundled Jio application benefits like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews. Jio offers 75GB of data at Rs 579 which means the company is offering 1GB of data at Rs 7.96 (Rs 8 to be very precise). It seems that the company is charging much higher compared to other plans.



The Rs 597 prepaid plan seems to be introduced for users who don’t want a daily cap on the data consumption with the same unlimited voice calling facilitates. If you exhaust the entire 75GB of data, you always have the data add on plans starting at Rs 11.

