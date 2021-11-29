Reliance Jio Rumoured to be Working on a Jio Smart TV and Jio Tablet, May Launch in India by Next Year

Almost every smartphone manufacturer is establishing a foothold in the tablet and smart TV markets, and India's telecom giant, Reliance Jio, is rumoured to join the fray. Reliance recently released the Jio Phone Next to broaden its product offering in India, and it now appears that the company is planning to join the tablet and smart TV markets as well. In both the TV and tablet industries in India, Jio is likely to target the entry-level segment.

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that Reliance Jio is planning to release the tablet and TV sometime next year, though no precise date has been set. It is expected that the forthcoming Jio products will be announced at Reliance’s next annual general meeting, like the Jio Phone Next. Unfortunately, the specifications for the Jio TV and Jio tablet are currently unknown, but we believe that both gadgets will be aimed at the lower end of the market.

Jio TV and Jio Tablet Rumours

The name of Jio's upcoming television has yet to be revealed, but it is believed to be Jio TV and includes pre-installed OTT apps as well as other smart features. It is unclear if this TV will be based on Android TV or Google TV, but there will undoubtedly be some sort of Android fork. Reliance Jio has already partnered with Google on PragatiOS, a bespoke version of Android that runs on the Jio Phone Next. According to the source, Jio's first television might be included in the Jio Fiber connection bundle, which already includes the set-top box service for users. The Jio TV is expected to target the entry-level segment and will compete with Realme, Redmi, and Motorola.

If we talk about the Jio tablet it could come preloaded with PragatiOS, the company's in-house operating system that was developed in collaboration with Google for the Jio Phone Next. The tablet should have a widescreen and come pre-loaded with Google Play Store for downloading apps and games. Given Jio's connection with Qualcomm, we might infer that the tablet gadget will be powered by an entry-level Qualcomm chipset. Given that we've previously seen several affordable tablets from the likes of Realme and Motorola, the Jio tablet price in India should be aggressive.

Also, some previous reports suggested that Jio is also working on a laptop and if that’s true, we can expect an ecosystem of Jio with Jio Telecom service, Jio Fibre, Jio Phone, Jio laptop and Jio TV. We expect to learn more about the Jio TV and tablet in the near future.

