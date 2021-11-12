Reliance JioBook (NB1112MM) with MediaTek MT8788 Appeared on Geekbench Listing, Launch Seems to be Imminent

Jio is working on a low-cost notebook called the JioBook, and specifications for the JioBook were leaked by XDA Developers back in March. In September, three JioBook models acquired the BIS certification that was required. NB1118QMW, NB1148QMW, and NB1112MM were the model numbers for the JioBook variances that were detected at BIS certification.

One of the JioBook variants with model number NB1112MM has recently debuted on Geekbench. The JioBook's specifications are detailed on Geekbench ahead of its launch.

JioBook NB1112MM Geekbench Listing

The JioBook laptop (NB1112MM) will be powered by a MediaTek MT8788 processor with 2GB of RAM, according to the preliminary Geekbench test results. According to previous rumours, the JioBook would run Jio's own JioOS, which is based on Android. The laptop is running Android 11 in the Geekbench listing. In the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench, the JioBook got 1,178 and 4,246 points, respectively.

According to a previous XDA report, the JioBook's display will have an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The device's display size is yet to be determined. The notebook will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor, which will include a Snapdragon X12 modem for 4G connectivity. One JioBook model is said to have 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, while another is expected to have 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

Apart from 4G LTE, the JioBook is rumoured to include dual-band Wi-Fi and HDMI connectivity. Jio apps such as JioStore, JioPages, and JioMeet will, of course, be available on the smartphone. Microsoft products like Edge, Office, and Teams are expected to be included. The availability of the MediaTek model suggests that the JioBook could have various SoC variations.

The debut date and price of this forthcoming laptop are presently unknown. Moreover, now that the laptop has passed BIS certification and has begun to emerge on the benchmark platform, its release date may be approaching.

