Repair Your iPhone on Your Own with the Newly Launched Apple Self Service Repair Program

On Wednesday, Apple launched the Self Service Repair program, which will supply Apple's genuine parts and tools to customers who are comfortable doing their own repairs. The programme will be offered in the United States beginning early next year. The Self Service repair will be available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at the beginning. Apple will prioritise iPhone screens, batteries, and cameras in the coming months, with other fixes to follow later in the year.

This came after widespread criticism received for its iPhone 13 lineup's anti-repair measures, Apple has announced that third-party screen repairs would no longer disable Face ID. The Cupertino behemoth is now going one step further by making repairs easily accessible to the general public.

How Apple Self Service Repair Works

In order to perform self-repair on iPhone or other devices, it's critical that a customer-first reads the repair manual to verify that they can safely make a repair. After being ensured that they can make repairs, customers can get Apple original parts and components by ordering them through the Apple Self Service Repair Online Store. The new store will provide over 200 different parts and equipment, allowing users to execute the most common iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 repairs.

Individual professionals having the skills and competence to repair electronic devices should use Self Service Repair. Visiting a professional repair provider with licenced technicians who utilise original Apple parts is the safest and most dependable option to receive a repair for the great majority of clients.

The service will be expanded in the near future to cover Mac machines with Apple's M1 processor, as well as less common fixes. Customers will be able to buy parts and components at the same pricing as independent repair facilities, and after completing a repair, they will be able to return outdated components to Apple for a discount.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.