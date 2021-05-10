Reports say Samsung to launch the Galaxy Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 in mid-August 2021

Post the success of Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z flip worldwide. Samsung set to launch their successors, Z Fold 3 and Z Flip2.

When Samsung launched the original Galaxy Z Fold in September 2019, it was ahead of its time. It gave us a glimpse into the future of smartphones. Many welcomed a device that could fold to reduce its form factor and then unfold to increase the screen real-estate. Samsung took great care in developing the hinge mechanism for the Z Fold and made sure it was sturdy and smooth.

Being the first of its kind also presented issues, the most significant being the screen. Since the screen could fold in the centre, Samsung had used a thin plastic protector to protect the display. Some customers ended up peeling this protector resulting in display failure. And the primary screen on the first Z Fold was hardly usable because of its size.

The Z Fold 2 fixed these issues by providing a better foldable display and a larger exterior screen. During the same launch, Samsung unveiled the Z Flip(2020). True to its name, the Z Flip was a flip phone which opened to reveal a larger 6.7-inch display and was a direct competitor to Motorola's Razor, also launched the same year with a folding display.

With the success of both the Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip, reports suggest that Samsung will be launching the updated variants in mid-August and might call them the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3(if Z Flip 5G is considered as Z Flip 2). Both these phones were quite promising in their updated avatars last year. Hence, many are excited about the upcoming launch. We will keep you updated as the events UNFOLD.

Credits :Samsung Blog

