Retro-style Playdate gaming console now available to pre-orders; here’s everything to know

Earlier in 2019, Panic, renowned creator of various Mac apps and games like Firewatch, introduced a tiny handheld gaming console called the Playdate. The company has made the gaming console in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, which is a Swedish consumer electronics company. Now, more than two years later after the introduction, the Playdate console is available for pre-order. The pre-orders for the tiny console went live yesterday on the play.date website.

Playdate gaming console can be pre-ordered on its website

Panic has made 20,000 units of the Playdate for this year. These units were booked in just under 20 minutes globally. These 20,000 units of the Playdate will be shipped this year itself. The tiny gaming console can still be pre-ordered on the shop.play.date website. However, the pre-ordered placed now will only start shipping next year. The company has added that it will make even more units of the Playdate for 2022 and will be adjusting production based on the demand.

Playdate gaming console price

The Playdate small gaming console is available to pre-order on its website for $179. This includes a yellow USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and over 20 games. The magnetic pocket cover for the Playdate can be pre-ordered by paying $29. The Playdate console and its cover bundle is available at a discounted price of $199.01, which saves you $9. It’s worth noting that you can cancel your pre-order of the device any time and receive a full refund. The device comes bundled with a one year warranty, which covers any defects or malfunctions with the hardware.

Playdate is a retro-style gaming console

For the uninitiated, the Playdate is a retro-style small gaming console that comes in an attractive yellow hue. The device has a black and white 1-bit screen with a resolution of 400 x 240 pixels. The gaming machine has a four-way directional pad and two game buttons. There’s also a mechanical crank on board, which is placed on the right side and it serves as a controller for some games.

The Wi-Fi-enabled gaming console will be getting a total of 24 games. The company will release two games for the Playdate every week in the coming three months. Notably, all of the first 24 games for the device will be available absolutely for free. Apart from Panic, these games are developed by notable indie developers such as Keita Takahashi, Zach Gage, Chuck Jordan, and Bennett Foddy.