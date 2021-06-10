Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse today; NASA Maps the path of the eclipse

The Ring of Fire Eclipse is a rare and beautiful phenomenon. Unfortunately, most Indians will not be able to see the eclipse. NASA has mapped its path check it out

What is a Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse?

The Moon completes one full revolution around the Earth in 29.5 days. But the Moon's path of revolution around the Earth is not circular but elliptical. Hence the distance between the Moon and Earth is increases or decreases depending on the revolution. During the Ring of Fire Solar eclipse, the Moon is furthermost from the Earth and closer to the Sun. Hence the Moon fits perfectly in the centre of the Sun, leaving a circular ring of fire around its periphery.

When is the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse?

There are two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses in the year 2021. The first lunar eclipse also called the Blood Moon was on May 26. The first Solar eclipse(Ring of Fire eclipse) 2021 is on today, June 10. According to Timeanddate.com, this solar eclipse on June 10, 2021, will start at 01:42 p.m and will last till 06:41 p.m. in India.

Why will most of India not be able to see the Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse?

The ring of Fire solar eclipse is today, June 10, 2021, will start at 01:42 p.m and will last till 06:41 p.m. in India. However, we might not be able to see the solar eclipse in most regions in India. Parts of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh will be able to witness the solar eclipse. But the rest of us Indians can watch the live stream provided by timeanddate.com. NASA has mapped the path of the solar eclipse. This is why India misses out on the Ring of Fire Solar eclipse.

How does a Solar Eclipse occur?

Moon is a satellite of Earth and takes about 29.5 days to complete a complete revolution around the Earth. The Moon does not have any light source of its own. We see the Moon shining because the Sun's rays reflecting off the surface of the Moon. Since the Moon revolves around the Earth. During a solar eclipse, the Moon is directly between the Sun and the Earth. This causes the Moon the temporarily block the Sunlight from reaching the Earth.

Below are some do's and don'ts if you wish to look at the Solar Eclipse directly(provided you can see it)

What you can do

Use a solar filter (Optical density of 5+)

Use eclipse-watching eyeglasses, but make sure there are no scratches

Watch the live stream on timeanddate.com

What you should not do

Do not look at the Sun directly.

Don't use a telescope or a binocular to look at the sun directly. You can suffer from permanent eye damage.

If you are planning to use your DSLR, make sure you use a filter or you will damage your image sensor.

