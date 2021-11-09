Robinhood data breach exposes 7 million customers

On Monday, Robinhood Markets Inc announced that a 3rd party had obtained access to the email addresses of about five million of its customers.

According to the company's press release, the largest part of the breach exposed email addresses for about 5 million customers, with full names exposed for another 2 million. According to the same press release, 310 people's names, dates of birth, and ZIP codes may have been leaked, as well as "more extensive account details" for roughly 10 customers. It is believed that no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers were exposed.

The data breach is the latest event in a busy year for Robinhood. Back in January, the trading platform played a major part in a coordinated "short squeeze" of GameStop stock, with investors collectively buying the stock to punish hedge funds that had bet on its decline. The resulting trading frenzy drew Congress' attention to Robinhood, including a five-hour hearing about the service Robinhood provides and whether it's ultimately beneficial or harmful for retail investors. The company then filed to go public in July, and the data breach comes barely three months after its initial public offering.

Following T-Mobile in September and Twitch in October, this incident continues a trend of major data breaches. The breach has since been contained, law enforcement has been notified, and the party responsible has demanded payment in an extortion attempt, according to Robinhood's statement. "As a Safety First company, we owe it to our customers to be transparent and act with integrity," said Caleb Sima, Robinhood's chief security officer, in a statement.

Although Robinhood is credited with introducing a generation of new individual investors to the stock market, critics say the platform's features can make it addictive. The game-like aspects of Robinhood have also sparked fears that users will overlook the serious financial consequences of investing.