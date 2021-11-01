Royole FlexPai 3 images leak

Royole FlexPai 3, Foldable, New leaks
Royole announced its FlexPai foldable smartphone in October of 2018, earning bragging rights as the first foldable smartphone on the market, beating out Samsung and Huawei. 

Three years later, we appear to be getting a third instalment in the FlexPai series. We previously saw a leak of the FlexPai 3's design in a TENAA listing back in February, and Evan Blass has shared a detailed render of the phone.

The upcoming foldable will keep its predecessors' outward fold design, which means there will be no secondary screen. With a pop-up selfie camera on the top, it does have its quirks. 

Two cameras and an LED flash module appear to be housed in a square housing on the back of the phone. On the opposite side, there's a cutout that's the same size, allowing the two back panels to completely close.

FlexPai 3 will have a 7.2” unfolded screen, 3,360 mAh minimum battery charge, Android OS-based UI, and 5G connectivity, according to a previous TENAA listing. The dimensions of this device are 147.1 x 138.8 x 7 mm. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the side and a USB-C port on the bottom that is off-centre.

