Rugged Motorola Defy 2021 renders and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Motorola is all set to launch a new rugged smartphone which is tipped to ship with IP68 certification and more. All you need to know.

We are in an era where slim and premium looking smartphones are highly in demand, but we can’t ignore the fact that there is also a user base that is still using rugged phones. It’s been a while we have seen any brand coming up with a rugged smartphone, but it seems Motorola is on its way to launch one of us. Yes! We are not kidding, according to the latest leak from a popular tipster, Evan Blass Motorola is working on a rugged smartphone called the Motorola Defy 2021. The leaked renders and specifications of the phone have surfaced on the web all thanks to Evan Blass. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest leak.

Motorola Defy 2021 Leak Renders

Popular tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks has shared some leaked renders of the upcoming Motorola Defy 2021 smartphone. According to the tipster, the upcoming rugged smartphone will ship with IP68 certification that makes it water and dust resistant. The tipster suggests that the phone will be capable of withstanding up to 1.5m of water for 35 minutes. This means that you can take a dip in the swimming pool with the phone without even worrying about the water damage.

If you are bad at handling smartphones and have a habit of dropping them often then there is a piece of good news. The Motorola Defy 2021 is tipped to arrive with a drop-proof design that enables it to survive several falls 1.8 meters on a hard surface like steel. Going with the leaked renders we can say that the rear panel of the handset sports a rugged texture which might provide a better grip and reduce drops.

Further, the tipster suggests that the Motorola Defy 2021 is a combination of military specs 810H. In simple terms, it can resist vibration, salt mist, humidity, and thermal shocks. You can use the smartphone in extreme temperatures that vary between -30 degrees to 75 degrees for up to 30 minutes, which is great because it's even difficult for a user to survive in such extreme temperature conditions. Blass also suggests that you can wash it with a bar of soap and disinfect it.

Motorola Defy 2021 Expected Specifications

The Motorola Defy 2021 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. At the back, the smartphone seems to feature a rectangular-shaped triple-camera setup placed at the middle of the back panel. The camera module is said to consist of a 48 MP main camera accompanied by a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. Underneath the camera module, you can also see a fingerprint scanner. At the front, the handset is expected to flaunt an 8MP selfie shooter. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the phone and we recommend you to take this with a grain of salt.

