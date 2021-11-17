Sameer Anjaan joined Unlu to teach lyrics writing; All you need to know

Unlu a one-stop learning platform in creative education has onboarded India’s top lyricist Sameer Anjaan to teach lyrics writing on their platform. These lyrics writing classes will help aspiring content creators learn the art of lyrics writing from an industry veteran and will open avenues to commercialize their content to build a sustainable career in songwriting. Let’s have a closer look at the new announcement.

Commenting on his exclusive class on Unlu, Sameer said, “It has always been my dream to teach people to become songwriters so when Unlu came to me asking to take this opportunity, it was really a no-brainer. When you write lyrics there are many nuances one needs to take care of, but if you know how to approach all the challenges that are going to come your way, you can really excel. . So, here’s the opportunity that will help aspirants’ inner songwriters to step into the sunlight and show them the way forward to express their ideas and emotions.”

What is Unlu

Incepted in 2021, Unlu is a platform that doesn’t compromise the quality of learning. The online platform envisions a future where anyone can learn to make a sustainable income leveraging their creative passion. The learning platform helps the students to join the big platform for monetizable content creation.

As part of the class, Sameer Anjaan will introduce the learners to the world of lyrics writing. Beginning from his journey as an artist to helping them in discovering themselves, he will take the learners through the complete process of making it as a lyricist. The course will help the students become familiar with the structure of lyrics, language and its process. Apart from this, they will be taught about the types of lyric writing, genres and how to make a mark in the industry.

On the completion of the course, students will receive a certificate of completion and the opportunity to engage with Unlu’s community. The students can choose their own learning path, build deep connections and participate in learning and action sessions.