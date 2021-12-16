Samsung Announced Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5-inch Screen, Improved Performance and 7,040mAh Battery; Read More

Samsung has updated its low-cost Galaxy Tab A tablet with improved speed, a bigger screen, bigger storage, and multitasking features to make it easier to work or study from home. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 has a 10.5-inch screen, a strong processor, and a large battery to support all of the tablet's functionalities. Let's take a deeper look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8's specifications (2021).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Specifications

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features a 10.5-inch screen with an extremely thin bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio, the tablet has an 80% screen-to-body ratio, allowing for a considerably more immersive viewing experience than previous tablet models.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by an undisclosed processor that boasts a 10% increase in CPU performance and a 10% increase in GPU performance. The chipset is an unofficially revealed Unisoc Tiger T618 chipset with two Cortex-A75 cores and six A55 cores produced on a 12 nm technology. A Mali G52 MP2 GPU is included in the chipset. Even though the UNISOC chip offers a performance boost over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip used in the Galaxy Tab A7, we can't say for sure if fans will find the switch enticing.

The processor is combined with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and storage options of 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. Users can also use the extendable microSD card functionality to gain up to 1TB of storage capacity.

There is a 5MP camera on the front (with a fixed focus lens) for video calls, as well as an 8MP camera on the back (autofocus) for images and movies.

Users may stream for hours on end without worrying about running out of battery life thanks to a 7,040mAh6 battery with up to 15W quick charging. The Samsung tablet is expected to run on OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11 and has split-screen multitasking, floating windows, and support for Drag & Split, which was first introduced with One UI 3.1.1 on 2020 Galaxy flagships earlier this year. Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0 connector, and more functions are included.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Tab A8 will come in three colours: grey, silver, and new pink gold colour. In terms of pricing and availability, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) starts at €230 in the Netherlands. It will be accessible in Europe later this month, and in the United States and other regions in January 2022.

