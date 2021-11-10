Samsung announces an Exynos chipset launch for November 19

On November 19, Samsung Semiconductors will hold an event to unveil a new Exynos chipset. While everyone is looking forward to Samsung's next flagship chipset with AMD GPU, the timing suggests we'll see a successor to the Exynos 1080. It could be the Exynos 1280, which, despite its name, is more than likely aimed at low-cost devices.

According to the official teaser by Samsung, “gaming has come a long way” and the word “immersive” has a new thanks to the “advancement of semiconductors”. We'd advise against reading much into those words as they are more than likely pure marketing exercises with little relation to the chip we are about to see.

That chip will be known as the Exynos 1280, which is still a doubt. We don't know much about the CPU and GPU, but it should be in the league of 1080, which has four Cortex-A78 cores, four A55 cores, and a Mali G78 MP10 GPU.

This could be the first 5 nm chipset at the entry-level. There are some mid-range options, such as the Exynos 1080 and Snapdragon 780G, but nothing for the budget phones.

Samsung chose an octa-core CPU with a triple cluster design for the Exynos 1080, with four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 units. The fastest Cortex-A78 core clocks in at 2.8GHz, while the other three Cortex-A78s clock in at 2.6GHz. The A55 quad-core processors running at 2.0GHz. Mali-G78 MP10 is the GPU.

Both Sub-6GHz and mmWave standards are supported by the 5G integrated modem, and phones with the Exynos 1080 chipset could use Cat.18 LTE downlink and uplink. Bluetooth 5.2, all Wi-Fi bands, and FM Radio are all available connectivity options.