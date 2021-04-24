Samsung announces Galaxy Unpacked event on the 28th of April. Most Powerful Galaxy teased. What to Expect.

True to tradition, after Apple announced their April Event, Samsung too announces their Galaxy Unpacked event streaming live on the 28th of April 2021 at 7.30 pm IST.

Just a few days back, Apple heled their April Spring event, dubbed Spring Loaded. The Apple event lived up to its name and surprised us with some good innovative tech. True to tradition, Samsung announced their Galaxy Unpacked event streaming live on the 28th of April 2021 at 7.30 pm IST. Samsung has also released a teaser currently doing rounds on YouTube, calling it The Most Powerful Galaxy device.

What to expect

In the previous two unpacked events that happened this year, Samsung had unveiled two smartphone devices. This month with the ongoing pandemic and extended tenures on working from home. The market has seen a steep rise in the demand for Laptops, and hence it is safe to assume the upcoming Unpacked event will have some Laptops in store for us.

Rumour mill has hinted towards Samsung Galaxy Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 powered by 11th generation Intel processors. We might also get AMOLED displays, 5G connectivity and Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Laptop should support the S-pen stylus and fashion a 360-degree hinge design. As for the dimensions, we can safely expect them to come in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes. Since Samsung has already released a video teasing the most Powerful Galaxy device, most rumours on the web have been about a Laptop. Maybe in the days closer to the launch event, Samsung might give us a hit at what to expect. If not, the event is just a few days away.

Below is the teaser Samsung had released a few days back about the Most Power Galaxy if you missed it.

