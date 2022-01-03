Samsung announces its first 4K 240Hz monitor named Odyssey Neo G8 and others before CES 2022

Samsung unveiled three new monitor models for the year 2022 today. All of these are expected to be officially announced at CES 2022, which will take place in Las Vegas from January 5-7, 2022.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the first of these new monitors. This is a 32-inch display with the first 4K 240Hz panel in the world. A 1000R curvature and Quantum Mini LED backlighting are also included.

The mini LED backlighting system makes use of units that are 1/40th the size of standard LEDs. The display can achieve up to 2000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment thanks to Samsung's Quantum Matrix and Quantum HDR 2000 technologies.

The monitor also has two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port. When a connected device is turned on, the Auto Source Switch+ feature will automatically switch sources. The CoreSync feature adjusts the monitor's RGB lighting to match the contents of the screen.

The Smart Monitor M8 is the next model, which includes a webcam that works with the Google Duo app. The monitor also comes pre-loaded with streaming service apps, allowing you to use it as a smart TV without the need for a source device. It comes with a 32-inch panel with UHD resolution and a wireless remote control similar to those found on Samsung televisions.

Finally, there's the Samsung S8, which is aimed squarely at content creators. It's available in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes with UHD resolution, and it's the world's first glare-free monitor, according to Underwriters Laboratories.

The S8 offers 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour space coverage, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification (32-inch only), and wired LAN connectivity. It has USB-C connectivity and can be connected to supported laptops to send video and audio signals to the monitor, as well as Ethernet data and 90W of power.

The monitors will be available in the first half of 2022. During CES 2022, more information will be revealed.