Samsung Electronics unveils Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TV; Read more

The Korean tech giant unveiled the newest Micro LED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle TV lineup with more screen size options, advancement in sound and picture quality, upgraded interface, and customizable accessories. The all-new Micro LED TVs are now available in 110 inch, 101 inch, and 89-inch screen size variants and these models sport 4K displays with a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The company says that the 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs that are used in the new Micro LED TVs can produce their own light and colour. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the all-new Micro LED TV, Neo QLED TV, and Lifestyle TV.

Samsung’s Micro LED TV

Samsung’s newest Micro LED TV 2022 comes with 25 million micrometer-sized LEDs that can produce its own light and colour. The Korean tech giant will be releasing the Micro LED TV during the CES 2022 in 89 inches, 101 inches, and 110-inch screen sizes. Additionally, the TV has support for 20-bit grayscale depth and features a 100 percent DCI and Adobe RGB colour gamut that offers stunning and lifelike colours. The Micro LED TV has a screen-to-body ratio of 99.99 percent and it delivers revolutionary performance. It comes with Dolby Atmos support and has four HDMI ports.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TV

The Neo QLED TV from Samsung comes with a Neo Quantum processor under the hood. This new TV provides immersive soundscapes and pristine images. The Neo Quantum Processor comes with BLU that increases the brightness level from 12 to 14 bits for greater light source control. It analyzes lines, shapes, and surfaces to control the shape of the light with the help of the Shape Adaptive technology. This provides outstanding image quality that displays full HDR content.

Samsung’s Lifestyle TV

Samsung’s new Lifestyle TV features a Matte display with anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare properties. The display of this TV has been verified three times from Underwriter Laboratories for Discomfort Glare free, Reflection Glare Free and Disability Glare Free. The Lifestyle TV lineup includes The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero.

The Frame comes in variants ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch screen sizes while the Serif offers variants with 43 inches to 65-inch screen sizes.

