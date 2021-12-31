Samsung Exynos 2200 Processor Launch Date Officially Revealed, Making Debut on January 11

Samsung is set to unveil its latest flagship mobile CPU, after Qualcomm and MediaTek. In 2019, Samsung and AMD began working together to improve the graphics capabilities of Samsung's Exynos System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs. The forthcoming Exynos 2200 processor is optimised for performance with AMD's RDNA 2 GPU will be introduced on January 11th, 2022, according to the company's 'Semiconductor' Twitter account.

Samsung Exynos 2200 Processor

The RDNA 2 GPU will be the highlight of the forthcoming Samsung chip. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, as well as AMD's Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards, all, have RDNA 2. Integrating the technique into a mobile device could offer considerable advantages over the Adreno graphics featured in most ARM processors. Integrating the capability into a mobile device could offer considerable advantages over the Adreno graphics featured in most ARM processors.

According to previous leaks and reports, the Galaxy S22 will be powered by an Exynos 2200 processor, at least outside of North America where Samsung's phones are normally powered by Snapdragon CPUs. Also, the rumour mills suggested that the new chip will have one Cortex-X2 CPU core, three Cortex-A710 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A510 CPU cores. In October, Samsung also revealed that a future Exynos chip would feature ray tracing graphics. There are also reports that Samsung will sell Galaxy S22 phones with Snapdragon CPUs in markets where Exynos phones were previously the exclusive option, like India.

As a result, it will be fascinating to see how the game industry handles it. Indeed, gaming appears to be the chipset's main focus, as all Android flagship chips will share the same CPU technology.

When it comes to Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, the handsets are expected to be identical to those released last year. According to rumours, the S22 will have a 6.1-inch display, while the S22+ would have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. The top-of-the-line S22 Ultra model is expected to include an S Pen slot as well as a 6.8-inch circular display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brighter display.

