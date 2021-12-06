Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Launched in India with UNISOC SoC, Infinity-V Display; Read More

Today, Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, a new entry-level A-series smartphone in India. Samsung revealed the Galaxy A03 Core last month. During the device's introduction, the business outlined the device's specifications but did not reveal pricing or availability information. The South Korean tech giant's entry-level smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card. Let's take a deeper look at the device's specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a huge 6.5" Infinity-V display that provides an immersive viewing experience. The Galaxy A03 Core offers brilliant clarity while browsing or watching content thanks to its HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy A03 Core is powered by the powerful Unisoc SC9863A octa-core processor, which ensures optimum performance, smooth multitasking, and low power consumption even when browsing and running many programmes. The Galaxy A03 Core has 32GB of internal memory and can be expanded up to 1TB, allowing you to store more stuff without worrying about running out of space. On the software front, the A03 Core comes pre-installed with Android 11 Go Edition. The smartphone includes an accelerometer, light, and proximity sensor.

In terms of optics, an 8-megapixel back camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens and up to 4x digital magnification is available on the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. It has a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calls. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with a 2.4GHz band, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone socket, GPS, and GLONASS are all available connectivity options. The device is backed up by a long-lasting 5000mAh battery that keeps you going. The Galaxy A03 Core weighs 211 grammes and the dimensions of the device are 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1mm.

Availability and Price

The Galaxy A03 Core is available in retail outlets, Samsung.com, and top online portals for INR 7999 for the 2GB+32GB model. The Galaxy A03 Core comes in two colours: black and blue.

