Samsung Galaxy A03s budget phone is coming soon; all specs and colour options leaked

Samsung is all set to introduce the successor of the Galaxy A02s smartphone, which was launched in India in November last year. The new phone will be arriving as the Samsung Galaxy A03s. The device was recently spotted in the database of the Google Play Console. In addition, the support page for the Galaxy A03s recently went live on Samsung’s website in India. The handset’s alleged press renders were also leaked on the interwebs. Now, the complete specs and colour variants of the Samsung Galaxy A03s have also been leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A03s will be offering upgrades in the processor, memory, and security department

The popular gadget tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the full specs and colour variants of the Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone in collaboration with 91mobiles. The leaked specs suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be offering upgrades in the software, processor, memory, and security departments. The handset’s display, cameras, design, and battery capacity will be allegedly similar to the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specs and features leaked

Now coming to the specs, according to the source, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be featuring a 6.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels, like the Galaxy A02s. The phone will also be offering the Infinity-V notch above the screen to house the selfie camera, similar to its predecessor. Under the hood, the Galaxy A03s will be having the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor, instead of the Snapdragon 450 SoC found on the Galaxy A02s.

One of the variants of the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be providing 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There could be some other memory models of the device in the offing as well. Notably, the most high-end version of the Galaxy A02s has a maximum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. As for the cameras, the device will have a 13MP main sensor, which will be aided by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the handset is said to provide a 5MP sensor on the front.

Furthermore, the source has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be offering Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1. For security, the smartphone will be providing a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. To remind you, the Galaxy A02s didn’t come with a fingerprint sensor. The report claims that the new A series offering will be featuring a 5,000mAh battery, which could support 15W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A03s colour variants and pricing

Lastly, the source claims that the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be arriving in White, Black, and Blue colour variants. As for the pricing, earlier reports have indicated that the handset will be priced at around Rs 13,000 for its base variant. Since the complete specs and renders of the Galaxy A03s are out, we can expect it to be launched very soon.

Source