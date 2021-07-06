Samsung Galaxy A03s features leaked ahead of the launch

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is expected to launch with a 6.5-inch display. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which will be aided by at least 4GB of RAM.

Last November, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s smartphones in the USA. In February, the South Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy A12 in the Indian market. Now, the brand seems to be planning to launch a new A series smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy A03s in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the device has been spotted in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench, which has revealed some of the features and specifications of the handset. Notably, ahead of the latest Geekbench listing, the Galaxy A03s was also spotted in the certifications listing of Bluetooth SIG as well as BIS.

Samsung Galaxy A03s Geekbench listing features and specifications

As per the listing on Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which will be providing a base clock speed of 2.30GHz. One of the variants of the smartphone will have 4GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing of the device has also revealed that the handset will be booting Android 11 out of the box. On the Geekbench, the phone has a single-core score of 163 and a multi-core score of 847.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s’ CAD renders were also leaked recently. The photos revealed that the smartphone will be arriving with a waterdrop notch above the screen and slim bezels on all sides. The handset will be offering a square camera module on the back towards the top-left corner to house the three cameras and an LED flash unit. The device could be offering a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom.

As for the other features, the Samsung Galaxy A03s is said to arrive with a 6.5-inch screen, but there’s no word regarding its resolution at the moment. The device is expected to retail a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back as well as a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

Samsung Galaxy A03s India launch happening soon

Since the Samsung Galaxy A03s has already been certified by Bluetooth SIG and the Bureau of Indian Standards, we can expect it to be launched in the Indian market very soon. As of now, there’s no word regarding the price of the phone in India.

What will be the features of the Samsung Galaxy A03s? The Samsung Galaxy A03s will be arriving as a budget smartphone with a 6.5-inch display, Android 11, A MediaTek Helio G35 processor, and 4GB of RAM. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A12 in India? The Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in India in February this year. The phone's base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 12,999, while the 4GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 13,999. What are the features of the Samsung Galaxy A12? The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget offering. The smartphone comes with 4G connectivity. The handset is equipped with a waterdrop notch and a quad primary camera module on the back.

