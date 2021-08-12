Samsung Galaxy A03s Google Play Console listing suggests an imminent launch

Samsung is speculated to launch an entry-level smartphone in the global market called the Galaxy A03s. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming handset set. In the latest development, the Galaxy A03s has been spotted in Google Play Console and Google Supported Device list hinting towards an imminent launch. The listing has also revealed some of the key specifications of the device, let’s have a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Google Play Console listing.

Samsung Galaxy Google Play Console listing

The Google Play Console listing confirmed the moniker of the Galaxy A03s which is going to be the successor of the Galaxy A02s. The listing also revealed that the handset will support an HD+ resolution display and runs on the Android 11 operating system. Furthermore, the Google Play Console suggests that the device will feature a fingerprint scanner this time which was not available on the predecessor. The CAD render of the phone spotted a couple of weeks back claimed that the handset might feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button.

The listing also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by the MediaTek MT6765 chipset and backed by 3GB RAM. The MT6765 model number is referring to MediaTek Helio P35 and G35. According to a recent Geekbench listing, the handset was listed with Helio G35 chipset, so we can safely assume that the handset might arrive with the Helio G35 SoC.

Going to the previous leaks the Samsung Galaxy A03s is tipped to arrive with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor + 2-megapixel macro lens + 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the handset is said to feature a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a beefy 5,000mAh battery. The company is yet to reveal anything officially about the handset and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt.