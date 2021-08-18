Samsung Galaxy A03s launched in India; here are the details

As expected, Samsung has just introduced its latest Galaxy A series smartphone called the Galaxy A03s in India today. The Galaxy A03s is the successor to last year’s Galaxy A02s. The phone features a triple primary camera module on the back, an Infinity-V notch above the screen to house the selfie camera, and narrow bezels. The Galaxy A03s is also equipped with an octa-core MediaTek P series processor, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of native storage, and the latest Android experience.

Samsung Galaxy A03s specs and features

Talking about the specs, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 6.5-inch LCD Infinity-V display, which has a resolution of 1,560 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the device has the 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants including 3GB / 32GB and 4GB / 64GB, which both also support microSD cards up to 1TB in size. Software-wise, the device boots Android 11 with the brand’s One UI 3.1 Core out of the box.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A03s has a 13MP main camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the device has a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the whole show running.

Samsung Galaxy A03s pricing and availability for India

The Samsung Galaxy A03s’ base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage is priced at Rs 11,499. As for the higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it is being offered for Rs 12,499 in the country. The handset will be up for grabs via the brand’s website, leading e-commerce websites, and via major brick and mortar stores across the country. The device comes in Black, Blue, and White colour variants.