Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and specifications leaked

The Samsung Galaxy A03s is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch display and a triple primary camera setup at the rear.

Samsung seems to be planning to launch the successor to the Galaxy A02s smartphone, which was launched in November last year. The new offering in the series from the South Korean tech giant is rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy A03s. While we wait for an official confirmation from the company, there are several rumours and reports regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A series handset. The latest look on the device is from 91mobiles (via @OnLeaks), which has leaked both the design as well the core specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A03s.

Talking about the design first, the leaked images from the source suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be featuring a waterdrop notch above the screen. At the rear, the phone will be offering a triple primary camera setup, which will be placed in a square module at the top-left corner at the back.

As far as we can see from the renders, the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be taking design cues from the Galaxy A02s, its predecessor. The report further suggests that the new Galaxy A series offering will measure 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm (9.5mm including the camera bump). The phone is also said to arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a micro-USB port.

Coming to the specs, the source claims that the Samsung Galaxy A03s will be arriving with a 6.5-inch display. At the front, the phone will be offering a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. As for the rear, the new Galaxy A series offering is said to offer a triple primary camera setup including a 13MP main sensor, which will be accompanied by two 2MP lenses.

As of now, Samsung hasn’t announced when it is planning to launch the Galaxy A03s. However, since the handset’s alleged images and specifications are out, we can expect it to be officially launched in the near future.

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A02s in India? The Samsung Galaxy A02s was launched in India as the Galaxy M02s, which is available for Rs 8,999 for its base model. What is the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy A03s? The Samsung Galaxy A03s offers a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch above the screen. What are the camera features of the Samsung Galaxy A03s? The Galaxy A03s offers a triple primary camera setup at the rear and a 5MP front shooter for selfies. When Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A03s in India? Samsung hasn't yet announced when it is planning to launch the Galaxy A03s smartphone, but we can expect it to be released in the near future,

Share your comment ×