5 hours ago  |  3.4K
   
Samsung Galaxy A03s spotted on the official support page
Samsung is prepping for the launch of a new smartphone in India and expanding its Galaxy lineup. The company is going to launch the Galaxy A03s soon in the country as the smartphone has appeared almost everywhere and we have witnessed numerous leaks and rumours about it. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the official support page hinting towards an imminent launch. Earlier the Galaxy A03s was listed on the BIS certification website which suggests that the device will soon go official in the country and the latest development backed the previous report. Let’s have a closer look at the official support page listing of the Galaxy A03s. 

 

Samsung Galaxy A03s official support page listing 
 

Folk at MySmartPrice are the ones who have spotted the Galaxy A03s support page on the Samsung India website. The handset was listed with a model number SM-A037F/DS, the listing also confirmed that it's a dual SIM device and soon it will be launched in the country. Besides, the support page didn’t reveal anything about the specifications, features, or launch date. 
 

Samsung Galaxy A03s rumoured specifications 

 

Going with the previous leaks and renders, the Samsung Galaxy A03s is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch Infinity -V display along with a waterdrop notch design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. At the back, the handset is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary camera + a 2-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls that sits underneath the waterdrop notch. 
 

The handset comes with a Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, along a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for better security. The entry-level smartphone is tipped to launch within the price point of the Rs 10,000 mark. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the smartphone and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Source

