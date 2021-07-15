Samsung Galaxy A12 spotted on Google Play Console with Exynos 850

The Samsung Galaxy A12 variant has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing confirming that the handset will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 SoC.

Samsung seems to be working on a new device called the Galaxy A12 (A12s)and the handset has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumours lately. The Galaxy A12 was also spotted on the FCC certification website revealing some of the important information regarding the handset and hinting towards an imminent launch. The handset with the same model number has also listed in Bluetooth SIG listing a couple of days back and now the Galaxy A12 has been spotted on the Google Play Console shredding some more details about the upcoming Galaxy smartphone. Let’s see what’s there for us.



Samsung Galaxy A12 (A12s) Google Play Console listing



The Samsung Galaxy A12 variant has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing confirming that the handset will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 SoC, clubbed with 3GB of RAM. On the software front, the handset is tipped to run Android 11 out of the box. Further, the Google Play Console suggests that the device will feature a display with a pixel density of 300PPI. The Galaxy A12 carries a model number as SM-A127F and SM-A127M respectively. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the camera and battery features of the upcoming smartphone.





Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications



The Galaxy A12 2020 model was powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor and the new variant of the handset is expected to arrive with similar specifications except for some changes with the hardware. The upcoming Galaxy A12 is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Exynos 850 chipset. According to the leaks and rumours the handset will be launched in 3GB + 32GB storage, 4GB+64GB storage, 4GB + 128GB storage configuration.



As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A12 is expected to come with a quad-rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera + 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, + a pair of 2-megapixel sensors along with an LED flash.

What are the camera features of Samsung Galaxy A12? Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to come with a quad-rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary camera + 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, + a pair of 2-megapixel sensors along with an LED Which chipset is going to power the Samsung Galaxy A12? The Samsung Galaxy A12 variant has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing confirming that the handset will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 850 SoC, clubbed with 3GB of RAM. What is the display configuration of the Samsung Galaxy A12? The upcoming Galaxy A12 is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design to make room for front camera sensor.

Credits :

Share your comment ×