Samsung Galaxy A12s pricing, specs, and colour variants leaked ahead of launch

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A12s smartphone in the global market soon. Ahead of the launch, the new Galaxy A12s has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A12s’ alleged pricing, specs, and colour variant details have been leaked on the interwebs. The popular gadget tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the press renders, specifications, as well as pricing details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A12s. So, if you are interested in buying the Galaxy A12s, here are the leaked details so far.

Samsung Galaxy A12s specs and features

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A12s will be arriving with an Exynos 850 processor. Notably, the earlier Samsung Galaxy A12 was released with the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The source claims that the new Galaxy A series offering will be offering the same set of specs as the Galaxy A12, apart from the processor. The Exynos 850 processor onboard the smartphone will be paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage. The source indicates that the Galaxy A12s will be available in Black, White, and Blue colour variants.

The Samsung Galaxy A12s is expected to come with a 6.5-inch PLS IPS HD+ display, which will be offering a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. The phone will be arriving with four cameras on the back. The device will be offering a 48MP main camera sensor on the back, which will be aided by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. Notably, the handset will have a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be an 8MP camera on the front. Software-wise, the smartphone is expected to boot Android 11 out of the box. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging completes the list of the specs.

Samsung Galaxy A12s pricing details

The Samsung Galaxy A12s is rumoured to be priced at around Rs 15,500 for the base variant with 64GB of storage. The phone’s 128GB storage variant is being offered for approx. Rs 17,500. We will have more details regarding the smartphone in the near future, so stay tuned for regular updates.

