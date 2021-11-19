Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Bagged Bluetooth SIG Certification, Launch Seems to be Imminent

Samsung is preparing to fill up its A series with the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Samsung A13 5G. The device was recently revealed through FCC certification and then the phone was spotted on the Geekbench listing. The anticipated Samsung Galaxy A13 5G handset has now been discovered in the Bluetooth SIG database. The device, as well as model numbers, are revealed in the database listing, which also suggests that the product will be released soon.

The certifying authority's website lists the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G with four model codes for different areas and carriers: SM-A136U, SM-A136U1, SM-A136W, and SM-S136DL.

Samsung A13 5G Rumoured Specifications

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is built on TSMC's 7nm fabrication process, will power the forthcoming Galaxy device. This is the same processor found in the Redmi Note 10T 5G, Realme 8 5G, and other popular mid-range phones. The GPU on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 is the Mali G57, which runs at 950MHz.

Last month, renders of the phone surfaced online, displaying a 6.48-inch IPS LCD display with an infinity-V notch. The phone is believed to have a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple-rear camera arrangement. The FCC has also confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy A13 5G will enable 15W fast charging. According to the leaked renders, the phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that also serves as the power button.

Despite the fact that the phone is expected to come in three different versions – 4GB + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB - it only showed up on Geekbench with 4GB of RAM. The forthcoming handset will run OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11.

Samsung hasn't said when the Galaxy A13 5G will be released, but given that the Galaxy A12 was launched in November, we could see the Galaxy A13 4G and 5G launch in the coming weeks.

