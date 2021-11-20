Samsung Galaxy A13 5G User Manual Leaked, Some Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch

Samsung is all set to release its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in the market. The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is slated to be the company's most 5G smartphone could be released soon. The smartphone just bagged Bluetooth SIG certification, and now official renders of the device have been leaked for the first time. According to the user manual leaks spotted by SAMMOBILE, the Galaxy A13 will have the same design as the renders from a few months ago.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G User Manual Leaked

The user manual depicts the smartphone's design as well as some of its specifications and functionality. A 50MP primary camera and a macro camera are included in the Galaxy A13 5G's triple-camera arrangement at the back. The front of the smartphone consists of a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that also serves as the power button, and a USB-C connector with a headphone jack and speaker at the bottom. A dual-SIM card slot and a separate microSD card slot are also included in the smartphone. It will come pre-installed with the one-year-old Android 11 operating system.

The Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which features an octa-core CPU and is manufactured using TSMC's 7nm process. Some prior renders can be verified by the user manual. The phone is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. The FCC has also revealed that the forthcoming Galaxy A13 5G will be able to charge at a rate of 25 watts. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that also doubles as the power button, according to the leaked mockups.

The phone is expected to be available in distinct configurations one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and the other is with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it only appeared on Geekbench with 4GB of RAM. OneUI 3.1, which is based on Android 11, will be used on the upcoming handset.

Samsung hasn't announced a release date for the Galaxy A13 5G. The Galaxy A13 5G will be released in a number of countries, including Canada and the United States. It might come in four different colours: black, blue, orange, and white.

