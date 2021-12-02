Samsung Galaxy A13 5G with 50 megapixel camera launched; Specs, price and more

The South Korean tech giant launched the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in the United States with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset under the hood. The handset comes with a triple rear camera unit and an HD+ LCD display. The company hasn’t announced anything about launching the new Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in India yet; however, some reports suggest that this handset will be unveiled in the Indian market very soon. Let’s take a look at the hardware specifications and pricing of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone: Specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy A13 5G smartphone in the United States. The handset sports a 6.5 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and features a water drop notch at the top.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone houses a triple camera unit on the rear that features a primary camera sensor of 50 megapixel accompanied by a 2 megapixel macro sensor and a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The company has offered a 5 megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

This newly launched 5G handset from Samsung carries a battery of 5,000 mAh under the hood that supports 15 W fast charging. The Galaxy A13 5G handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with a Mali G57 GPU and 64 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device by the company. The device runs on OneUI 3.0 which is based on Android 11.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone includes Wi-Fi 6,Bluetooth, USB type-C port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The fingerprint reader is mounted on the side of this device.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone: Price

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G smartphone is priced at $249.99 which is roughly Rs 18,700 in Indian currency for 64 GB internal storage capacity.

