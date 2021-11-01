Samsung Galaxy A13 Specifications Leaked, May Come with 25W Charging Support and 50MP Camera

The Galaxy A13 is one of Samsung's forthcoming smartphones. In the coming months, the device will be released for the budget-friendly market. The rumoured phone has been leaked several times in the past. It's said to have a waterdrop notch display and a triple back camera arrangement with three sensors stacked one on top of the other. However, there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding its arrival. A recent leak has revealed further details about the Galaxy A13 5G's specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Alleged Specifications

According to tipster Anthony (@TheGalox), the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is believed to be 2.8x quicker than the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC on the reported phone's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A12, is among the rumoured specifications. The Galaxy A13 5G will have a 6.48-inch LCD display. The panel will most likely have a 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The pricing of the new Samsung gadget, according to the tip, will be around $249 (approximately Rs 18,600).

A 50MP main camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens are believed to be included in the Galaxy A13 5G's optics. In addition, the smartphone is rumoured to have a secure fingerprint scanner on the side. The battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, with compatibility for 25W rapid charging. Almost all of the features of the next inexpensive 5G phone have been provided by the tipster. Before the launch, the remaining details need to be confirmed by the manufacturer.

The Galaxy A13 5G will be available in three RAM and dual storage variants at launch. A 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM capacity is rumoured to be available for the gadget. The storage capacity indicated is 64GB, with a 128GB variant available. We can also expect the Android 11 operating system to be topped with a one-of-a-kind OneUI skin. According to earlier leaks, a waterdrop notch will be used instead of a punch-hole cutout.

When it launches, the smartphone is expected to be Samsung's cheapest 5G offering. According to previous estimates, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G would be priced about Rs. 15,000, as it will be released after the Galaxy A22 5G.

