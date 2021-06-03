Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G variants launch seems imminent as the phones get NBTC certification

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of native storage.

Samsung is planning to increase its range of Galaxy A series smartphones in the near future. While the company is yet to officially announce anything, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 series phones have been spotted in the pipeline. The Samsung Galaxy A22’s 4G and 5G variants have been certified by NBTC, which suggests an imminent launch in Thailand.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G specifications

Talking about the specs first, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come with the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The phone is said to come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. As for the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G offers a 6.4-inch display bearing a resolution of HD+ and 60Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come with a 48MP main sensor, which will be accompanied by a couple of 2MP shooters. For selfies and video-calling, the new Galaxy A22 models are said to offer a 13MP camera on the front. In the software segment, the Samsung Galaxy A22 boots Android 11 out of the box. The phone is expected to launch in the Indian market very soon. It has already been spotted in the database of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Apart from the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22, the brand is also expected to launch a 5G model of the same handset soon.

Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and 5G variants are expected to be budget offerings. The 5G model of the same will be one of the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphones in India at the moment once it’s launched. The 4G model is said to be available on similar lines. As of now, there’s no word on the official pricing of the Galaxy A22 4G or 5G models.

What is the processor of the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A22? The Samsung Galaxy A22 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which is an octa-core chipset. What is the display size of the Samsung Galaxy A22? The Samsung Galaxy A22 offers a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with full HD+ resolution and minimal bezels. What are the camera specs of the Samsung Galaxy A22? The Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to come with a 48MP main sensor, which will be accompanied by a couple of 2MP shooters. For selfies and video-calling, the new Galaxy A22 models are said to offer a 13MP camera on the front. When Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy A22 globally? The Samsung Galaxy A22 has just been certified by NBTC, which suggests that the phone will be launched globally very soon.

Credits :NBTC

Share your comment ×