Samsung Galaxy A22 4G model’s support page goes live on the brand’s website in Russia

The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphone in the near future. The upcoming device from the brand is allegedly called the Samsung Galaxy A22. The phone is said to be arriving in 4G and 5G models. The device was recently certified by multiple organizations including FCC, NBTC, and Indonesia Telecom Certifications. Now, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy A22 has surfaced on the company’s official website. The official support page for the new Galaxy A series phone has listed on the Samsung Russia website.

The listing on Samsung Russia’s web portal hasn’t revealed anything about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G. The device has just appeared with the model number SM-A22FN/DSN. The same model of the phone was certified by multiple agencies earlier. If the reports are to be believed, the Galaxy A22 4G will be arriving with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which will be paired with 6GB of RAM.

Software-side of the things of the Galaxy A22 4G will be taken care by Android version 11. In the camera department, the phone is said to offer a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP secondary snapper, and a 2MP third camera. On the front, the device is rumoured to offer a 13MP camera for video calling and selfies purposes. Lastly, the 4G smartphone is expected to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 is expected to be launched in India in the near future. The phone was earlier also spotted in the database of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards). Apart from the 4G variant of the Galaxy A22, Samsung is also expected to launch a 5G model of the same in the coming weeks.

What is the processor of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G? The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. What is the screen size of the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G? The Samsung Galaxy A22 4G has a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, which is suitable for media viewing.

