Samsung Galaxy A22 5G goes official in Singapore: price and specs

South Korean tech giant has launched its latest Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in Singapore starting today with a starting price tag of Euro 230. The company has expanded its 5G phone portfolio with the launch of the Galaxy A22. the smartphone comes with USP like 5,000mAh battery, Super AMOLED display, 90Hz refresh rate,quad-camera setup, 5G connectivity, slim design, waterdrop notch, Dolby Atmos support, and a lot more among the others. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications, features, and price of the newly launched Galaxy A22 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

The newly launched Galaxy A22 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT display with a waterdrop notch to make some room for the front camera sensor and a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with 5G connectivity. The affordable 5G smartphone is backed by up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

As far as cameras are concerned, the 5G variant of the phone lags in camera specifications compared to the 4G model. The Galaxy A22 5G features a triple rear camera setup at the back which consist of a 48MP primary camera sensor clubbed with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the handset offers an 8MP camera sensor underneath the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Features

Whereas the Galaxy A22 4G variant arrives with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 4G variant also houses a waterdrop notch to accommodate a 13mp camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset makes use of an older MediaTek Helio G80 processor, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone flaunts a 48MP primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a depth sensor placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The Galaxy A22 45G is also fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, 4G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is up for grabs at EUR 230 (approx Rs 20,000). While the 4GB + 128GB storage model will be available for purchase at EUR 250 (around Rs 22,000). The smartphone will be up for sale in July in Gray, White, Mint, and Violet colour variants.

However the pricing for the Galaxy A22 4G is yet to be revealed by the company but it's confirmed that the handset will be available for sale in Black, White, Mint and Violet options.

