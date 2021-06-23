Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch seems imminent as the support page goes live

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G could be launched in India very soon. The phone will arrive as a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks.

Just a few days ago, Samsung introduced its latest Galaxy A series smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in Singapore. The handset arrived as a mid-range offering with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The South Korean tech giant now seems to be planning to launch the Galaxy A22 5G in the Indian market very soon. While the company hasn’t yet officially announced anything, the support page for the Galaxy A22 5G has appeared on the brand’s website in India.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch could be on the cards soon

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G’s support page has been spotted on the brand’s official website in the country. The device has been listed with the model number Samsung SM-A226B/DS, which is for the dual-SIM 5G variant of the Galaxy A22 5G. The phone with the same model number was spotted in the database of BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) last month. The support page hasn’t revealed much about the India launch details of the Galaxy A22 5G, but it does indicate an imminent launch of the phone in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specifications and features

To recall the features, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 6.6-inch full HD+ TFT LCD display with a waterdrop notch on top to house the selfie shooter. The 5G-enabled smartphone comes with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor of unknown make, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The handset’s processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Notably, the device has a microSD card slot that supports memory cards up to a whopping 1TB in size.

Coming to the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a triple primary camera system on the back. There’s a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, which is aided by a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The smartphone is capable of recording slow-motion HD videos at 120 frames per second. On the front, the device has an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calling purposes. The connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Android 11, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh 15W fast-charging battery complete the list of the specs.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India

As of now, there’s no word regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India from the brand. In global markets, the phone is priced at around Rs 20,400. So we can expect it to be offered in a similar price range in India. We will know more in the near future, so watch this space for regular updates.

When the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is launching in India? The official support page for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is already live on the brand's website in India. This indicates towards an imminent launch of the phone in the country. What are the display features of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G? The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is a mid-range 5G smartphone that comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ TFT LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India? The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be arriving as a mid-range offering in India. The phone is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 20,000.

Credits :Samsung India

Share your comment ×