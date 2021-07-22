Samsung Galaxy A22 5G India launch set for July 23rd; here are the details

Just yesterday, Samsung introduced its latest Galaxy M series smartphone called the Galaxy M21 2021 in India. The phone arrived as a slightly refreshed version of last year’s Galaxy M21. Now, the South Korean tech giant is all set to expand its Galaxy A series of devices in India. The company has announced that it will be launching the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the country on July 23rd. The phone will be arriving as a 5G version of the Galaxy A22 4G, which was launched in India earlier this month.

Galaxy A22 5G will be a mid-range offering with support for 11 5G bands

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G was originally launched in Europe alongside the 4G model last month. The phone is a mid-range offering with a triple primary camera setup at the rear as well as a waterdrop notch above the screen to provide minimal bezels. In the teaser post for the Galaxy A22 5G, Samsung India has touted the phone to provide a lag-free and real-time gaming experience on 5G networks, even though 5G is yet to be available in India. Notably, the device will have support for 11 5G bands in the country.

Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs and features

Coming to the core specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ TFT LCD display with a waterdrop notch above it. Under the hood, the handset has a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, as compared to the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset found on the 4G model. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, and also supports microSD cards up to 1TB in size. When it comes to software, there’s the Android 11 version onboard the handset with One UI on top.

As for the camera specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has three cameras on the back, as opposed to a quad-camera module found on the 4G variant of the same. The handset is equipped with a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There’s also a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP f/2.4 sensor for depth sensing. As far as the selfies are concerned, the Galaxy A22 5G has an 8MP shooter on the front, as compared to a 13MP sensor on the 4G model. Lastly, the 5G smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support and gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G expected price in India

A recent report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will be priced at Rs 19,999 in India. As for the other model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it is tipped to be available for Rs 21,999. We will have complete details tomorrow, so stay tuned.