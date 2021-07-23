Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India; here are details of the 5G mid-ranger

Samsung is on a launch spree in India this month. First, the company launched the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, which was followed by the launch of the Galaxy F22 as well as the Galaxy M21 2021 version. Today, the South Korean tech giant has introduced yet another A series offering in the country. The latest device in the series is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which has essentially arrived as a 5G network supported version of the Galaxy A22 4G. Notably, the Galaxy A22 5G has arrived as one of the most affordable 5G phones from the brand in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G design

Talking about the design first, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has slim bezels on all the sides and a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. At the rear, the handset has a square camera module, which houses three lenses as well as an LED flash unit. The fingerprint sensor of the device is embedded directly into the power button on the right side. Above the power button, there’s a volume rocker onboard the device.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G specs and features

Coming to the features, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is fuelled by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, as opposed to the Helio G80 chipset available on its 4G variant. The phone’s processor is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which can be further increased up to 1TB in size. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 11, which is layered with the South Korean brand’s One UI interface on top.

As for the other specs, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G has a 6.6-inch TFT LCD display, which has full HD+ resolution. For imaging, the device has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP main shooter. The main camera of the handset is aided by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter as well as a 2MP depth-sensing camera. For selfies and video calling purposes, the device is fitted with an 8MP camera on the front. To compare, the 4G version of the device has a better 13MP selfie camera.

Apart from 5G, the Galaxy A22 5G also has 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual-SIM slots, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. As per the brand’ the handset supports 11 5G bands, but do note that 5G networks are yet to be launched in India. Notably, the device is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery, which supports 15W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G’s base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage has been priced competitively in India at Rs 19,999. As for the higher-end 8GB / 128GB model, it is being offered in the country for Rs 21,999. The smartphone will be available in the country in Green, Gray, and Violet colour variants via retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals soon. To compare, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22 is available in India for Rs 18,499.