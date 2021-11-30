Samsung Galaxy A23 Rumoured to Debut in 4G and 5G Variants with a 50MP Primary Camera

The Korean tech giant Samsung is rumoured to be working on a new Galaxy A series moniker. The forthcoming smartphone by the brand is supposed to be the Galaxy A23. Some details of the rumoured Galaxy A-series handset have been leaked online ahead of any official release. The rumoured Samsung Galaxy A23 smartphone is supposed to be available in both 4G and 5G variants. The brand previously debuted the Galaxy A22 with a 48MP quad-camera arrangement, and this time the brand appears to launch the Galaxy A22 successor with a 50MP camera setup.

According to a report by GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy A23 will have a 50MP camera. The Galaxy A23, like its predecessor, is likely to be available in 4G and 5G models. Furthermore, the Galaxy A23 may come with a 5,000mAh battery. Other Galaxy A23 characteristics are currently unclear, but we anticipate learning more as the launch date approaches. There's also no information on when the Galaxy A23 will be available. The Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications are anticipated to be an upgrade over the Galaxy A22.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specifications

The Galaxy A22 5G has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Samsung smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset and paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is extendable through a microSD card. The Galaxy A22 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W rapid charging. On top of Android 11, the smartphone runs One UI Core 3.1.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy A22 features a quad back camera arrangement with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel sensors. The Samsung Galaxy A22 sports a 13-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

It has a fingerprint sensor on the side for added security. 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C charging are among the connectivity capabilities.

In India, the Galaxy A22 5G is available at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The smartphone is available in three colours: grey, mint, and violet.

