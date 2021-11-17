Samsung Galaxy A32 with 8 GB RAM launched in India; Specs, price and more

by Omair Pall   |  Published on Nov 17, 2021 09:12 AM IST  |  1.4K
   
Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 earlier this year with a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage capacity. The Korean tech giant has unveiled a new variant of this smartphone in India which carries an 8 GB RAm and 128 GB internal storage capacity. This device comes with a RAM Plus feature that can extend the RAM up to 12 GB. Rest all the specifications of this newly launched smartphone is same as the previously launched model. It has a Super AMOLED display, a water drop notch, quad rear camera unit, and in-display fingerprint scanner. Scroll down to know more about the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A32 8 GB RAM: Specifications

The newly launched variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G smartphone carries a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset under the hood that includes Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity that can be expanded by using a microSD card inserted through a dedicated slot provided on the device. This device runs on a custom OneUI skin based on Android 11 and it packs a 5,000 maH battery that supports 15 W fast charging. 

This handset features a 6.4 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Infinity-U display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz, up to 800 nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a quad rear camera unit that features a primary sensor of 64 megapixel accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens, 5 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro lens. A 20 megapixel camera sensor is placed on the front for high quality selfies and video calls. 

For connectivity, the device has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connection, USB type-C port and GPS. 

Samsung Galaxy A32 8 GB RAM: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G smartphone is priced at Rs 23,499 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity variant and it is available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Black and Awesome Blue colour options across all retails stores and online e-commerce websites. The 6 GB RAM and 128 GB variant of Galaxy A32 will cost you Rs 21,999.

