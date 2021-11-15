Samsung Galaxy A33 5G renders surface online

Renders of Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A33 5G, have surfaced online, giving us our first look at the device.

OnLeaks and 91Mobiles have leaked renders of the Galaxy A33 5G, which give us a closer look at the design. The biggest design change here, as you can see in the images below, is that the phone ditches the seamless camera design in favour of the familiar rectangular camera module. We liked the Galaxy A32 5G's lack of a camera bump, which made it one of the few phones that could sit almost flat on a table. We'll have to wait and see if the Galaxy A33 5G's new camera design can achieve the same results.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will have a 6.4-inch flat display with a selfie camera and an Infinity-U punch-hole design. A Full HD+ Super AMOLED display is expected on the phone. It will have a quad-camera setup on the back, with the camera sensors' specifications still unknown.

For data transfer and charging, the smartphone will have a USB Type-C port. However, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which may be a disappointment for multimedia fans.

The phone's dimensions are 159.7x74x8.1mm, with a thickness of 9.7mm. According to previously leaked information, the phone will be available in Orange, Light Blue, Black, and White. We have official renders of the upcoming smartphone's Black and White colour options.

In January, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A32 5G, the company's cheapest 5G phone, and it was released in the United States in April. A 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display, a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 4GB RAM, quad cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery were all included in the phone.

Source