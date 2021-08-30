Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets listed on Amazon India ahead of the launch tomorrow

Samsung is all set to launch its latest Galaxy A series smartphone called the Galaxy A52s 5G in India on September 1st. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean tech giant has already started teasing the upcoming Galaxy A series smartphone on its social channels in the country. Now, just a day ahead of the launch, the e-commerce portal Amazon already started to sell the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G handset in the country. Amazon has now removed the listings for the upcoming Samsung offering, but they were spotted by many publications, which revealed the pricing of the device.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s price in India will start at Rs 35,999

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was spotted on Amazon India in two RAM and storage variants. The base model of the device has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which was listed for Rs 38,999. The higher-end version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was listed for Rs 35,999. So, it looks like they were the accidental listings on the e-commerce platform. So, their pricing is expected to be taken with a grain of salt for now. Notably, the listings on Amazon mentioned that the smartphone will start shipping from September 4th.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is already available in the European markets. So, we already know its specifications and features. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, which offers a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is aided by the Adreno 642L GPU. Software-wise, the handset boots Android 11 out of the box with the One UI on top.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a 64MP main sensor on the back, which is aided by a 12MP secondary shooter, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, there’s a 32MP lens for selfies and video calling. Apart from 5G, there’s 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery keeps the whole package running.