Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India tipped; official teaser is also out

Several reports in the past few weeks have indicated that Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the next-gen offering in the series will be called the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. The device was already launched in the United Kingdom a few days ago and is expected to be launched in India soon. Before the launch, Samsung has recently released the first video teaser of the device, apart from setting up a notify page for the handset on its website.

Now, a couple of users on Twitter have revealed the alleged Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India, apart from revealing the launch date in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India and launch date

According to the posts on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be launched in India in two RAM and storage variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will reportedly be priced at Rs 35,999. The higher-end model of the same with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native memory will allegedly be offered for Rs 37,499. The sources on the social networking website have claimed that the South Korean tech giant is planning to launch the new Galaxy A series 5G phone in the country on September 3rd.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G official teaser in India

The recently released video teaser by Samsung hasn’t revealed anything regarding the specs and features or the launch date of the device. However, it did confirm the name of the next Galaxy A series offering coming to India will be the Galaxy A52s 5G. The notify page on the company’s website suggests that the handset will be arriving in White and Black colour variants at the launch. However, there could be some other colour options in the offing later on.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be arriving as a mid-range 5G smartphone as the successor of the Galaxy A52 with the Snapdragon 778G processor and 25W fast charging support. We will have more details regarding its availability and pricing in India in a matter of days, so watch this space for regular updates.