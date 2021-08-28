Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India tipped; official teaser is also out

24 seconds ago  |  492
   
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India tipped; official teaser is also out
Advertisement

Several reports in the past few weeks have indicated that Samsung is planning to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphone in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the next-gen offering in the series will be called the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. The device was already launched in the United Kingdom a few days ago and is expected to be launched in India soon. Before the launch, Samsung has recently released the first video teaser of the device, apart from setting up a notify page for the handset on its website.

Now, a couple of users on Twitter have revealed the alleged Samsung Galaxy A52s price in India, apart from revealing the launch date in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India and launch date

According to the posts on Twitter, the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be launched in India in two RAM and storage variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will reportedly be priced at Rs 35,999. The higher-end model of the same with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native memory will allegedly be offered for Rs 37,499. The sources on the social networking website have claimed that the South Korean tech giant is planning to launch the new Galaxy A series 5G phone in the country on September 3rd.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G official teaser in India

The recently released video teaser by Samsung hasn’t revealed anything regarding the specs and features or the launch date of the device. However, it did confirm the name of the next Galaxy A series offering coming to India will be the Galaxy A52s 5G. The notify page on the company’s website suggests that the handset will be arriving in White and Black colour variants at the launch. However, there could be some other colour options in the offing later on.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be arriving as a mid-range 5G smartphone as the successor of the Galaxy A52 with the Snapdragon 778G processor and 25W fast charging support. We will have more details regarding its availability and pricing in India in a matter of days, so watch this space for regular updates. 

What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in India?
Multiple reports have indicated that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at Rs 35,999 for the variant with 6GB of RAM, while its 8GB RAM model will set you back by Rs 37,499.
What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 in India?
The Samsung Galaxy A52’s variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 26,499. The model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 30,990.
What are the core specs of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G?
The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes as the successor of the Galaxy A52 in India. The phone will offer the Snapdragon 778G SoC and 25W fast charging support.
Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All