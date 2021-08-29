Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s launch confirmed for September 1st; here are the details

Samsung is all set to launch a new Galaxy A series smartphone called the Galaxy A52s 5G in the Indian market. The phone was already launched in the European market recently, so we know its specs and features. A recent report had revealed the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for India. In addition, the earlier leaks had indicated that the device will be launching in the country on September 3rd. However, putting a stop to all rumours, Samsung India has now officially confirmed that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be launched in the country on September 1st instead.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a mid-range Android smartphone with support for the next-gen 5G networks. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and an Infinity-O screen panel. Notably, the device has a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which is aided by the Adreno 642L GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52s offers a 64MP primary camera at the rear. The primary lens is aided by a 12MP secondary camera, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 5MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, the smartphone has a 32MP lens on the front, which is placed inside the punch-hole on the top of the screen in the middle. As for connectivity, the device has 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is also loaded with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. Furthermore, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support keeps the whole package alive.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India leaked

If the reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at Rs 35,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone’s higher-end version with 8GB of RAM will allegedly cost Rs 37,499. Since the launch is just around the corner, we will have more details soon.