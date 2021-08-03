Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s pricing leaked ahead of launch

Earlier this year in March, Samsung introduced the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone. The South Korean tech giant is now planning to launch an improved version of the same handset. The upcoming phone from the brand is rumoured to be called the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. While the company is yet to officially confirm the existence of the new device, its colour variants and pricing details have been leaked on the interwebs. The leaked pricing detail suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced similar to the earlier launched Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is on the way; here are the pricing details

As per a listing on a European retailer, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be priced at €434.64 (~Rs 38,400) for its 128GB storage variant. We can expect the phone to be available in some other RAM and storage variants when it's officially launched. The listing on the European retailer also suggests that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be available in four colour variants including Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G specs and features leaked so far

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G was recently spotted in the database of Geekbench, which has spilt some beans regarding its specs. As per the data, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The handset will be running Android 11 out of the box. The handset will be available in two RAM variants including 6GB and 8GB. It seems that the Galaxy A52s 5G will be having a huge upgrade in the SoC department as the Galaxy A52 5G is backed by the Snapdragon 750G. Similar to the Galaxy A52 5G, the Galaxy A52s 5G is also expected to offer a punch-hole design and multiple cameras on the back.

It's worth mentioning that there could be some changes in the aforementioned leaked pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. So it's advisable to take the news with a grain of salt for now.

