Samsung Galaxy A52s entire specs sheet leaked; here are the details

Samsung is all set to introduce a new 5G smartphone called the Samsung Galaxy A52s in the near future. The phone will be arriving as an improved version of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which was launched in March this year. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy A52s’ alleged pricing details and colour variants were leaked recently. Now, a report by the popular gadget tipster Roland Quandt on Winfuture.de has revealed the entire specs sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A52s. The latest leak has left nothing to the imagination regarding the upcoming mid-range offering from the South Korean tech giant.

Samsung Galaxy A52s design details

Design-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be offering a punch-hole display. The phone will have slim bezels on top and sides, but there will be a tad thick bezel at the bottom. At the rear, the device will have a square camera module, which will house four cameras and the LED flash unit. The housing of the smartphone will be made from plastic. The handset will also have a fingerprint sensor, which will be placed below the screen. Notably, the smartphone will be water and dust resistant, thanks to the IP67 certification.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specs and features leaked

As for the specs, the source claims that the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be having the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display as the Galaxy A52. The screen will have a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. Under the hood, the Galaxy A52s will be arriving with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 750G processor found on the Galaxy A52. The chipset of the handset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage, which will be further expandable by inserting a microSD card.

Talking about the camera specs, the Samsung Galaxy A52s will be offering the same set of camera specs as the Galaxy A52. The handset will be equipped with a 64MP primary camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. The main shooter will be paired with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will be offering a 32MP shooter on the front. Lastly, the source has claimed that the Galaxy A52s will be fitted with a 4,500mAh battery, which will support up to 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A52s pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is rumoured to be available at the starting price tag of €449 (~Rs 39,150). The device is expected to be offered in as many as four colour models including Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be introduced by the end of this month in European markets first.

Source