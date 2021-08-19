Samsung Galaxy A52s launched; here are the details of the mid-range 5G phone

Just yesterday, Samsung introduced its latest Galaxy A series offering called the Galaxy A03s. Now, the company has launched the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in the European market. The Samsung Galaxy A52s has arrived as an upgraded variant of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which was introduced in March this year. The new Galaxy A52s is a mid-range offering with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipset, a high screen refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint sensor for security, and a quad primary camera setup on the back.

Samsung Galaxy A52s specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, which offers the Infinity-O design and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The smartphone is rated to provide a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is paired with the Adreno 642L graphics processing unit. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A52s has a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by a 12-megapixel secondary shooter, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, the device has a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. In terms of connectivity, the phone has 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is also equipped with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support keeps the device running.

Samsung Galaxy A52s pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52s has been priced at £409, which roughly translates into Rs 41,900 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone will be available to pre-order in the United Kingdom from August 24th, while its sales will start from September 3rd. The device is expected to be available in other markets like India in the near future.