Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 tipped to launch in India under Rs 15,000 mark

Samsung launched the next-gen Galaxy Buds 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event alongside the launch of the next-gen foldable phones and smartwatches. The South Korean tech giant is yet to reveal any price of the Galaxy Buds 2 in India and it has been rumoured that the TWS will go up for pre-orders this week. In the latest development, 91mobiles has reported the price of the Galaxy Bud 2 in India ahead of the official pre-booking. Citing a popular tipster Yogesh Brar, the website claimed that Galaxy Buds 2 will be available for sale under Rs 15,000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 India price



According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is tipped to be launched in India with a price tag of Rs 12,990. This is going to be more expensive than the original Galaxy Buds which was launched in India at Rs 9,999. However, it would still be below the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and the pricing is just a tip, so we recommend you to take this information with salt and wait for the official price reveal.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications



The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS comes with a similar oval-shaped design and the charging case comes with a curved design and minimalistic look. The earbuds are equipped with dynamic two-way speakers for better audio quality. Moreover, the device also features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with three ambient level adjustments which can be operated by an app. According to the company, the Galaxy Buds 2 is capable of reducing up to 98 percent noise.





The newly launched TWS comes with an IPX2 rating making it water and dust resistant. The company claims that these are the lightest earbuds from the brand with 5 grams weight each. With ANC on the earbuds are capable of offering a battery life of five hours and the Buds 2 can last up to 7.5 hours without ANC in one single chance.