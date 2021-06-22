Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go notebook goes official as a budget offering

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a budget Chrome OS-powered laptop with a 14-inch HD display, an Intel Celeron processor, a large trackpad, and 1.5W stereo speakers.

Samsung has silently expanded its range of Chromebook devices by introducing the Galaxy Chromebook Go. The brand’s latest Chromebook has arrived as an affordable offering for the masses. The South Korean tech giant has introduced the new Chromebook by quietly listing the device with specs and images on its micro website. The new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with Intel’s Jasper Lake processors, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of native storage. Similar to the other Chromebooks in its range, the latest Samsung offering is also equipped with 4G LTE connectivity for an optional variant.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go specifications and features

Coming to the features, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go has a compact 14-inch TFT display bearing a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels. The Chrome OS-powered offering is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, which is accompanied by the Intel UHD Graphics. The budget notebook comes in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, while the storage options include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB with eMMC memory type. Consumers can easily increase the storage by inserting a microSD card using the provided slot on the device.

As for the other specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with a full-size keyboard with a large keyboard. The notebook is 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.45kg, and the device has a fairly sleek body with a brushed Silver finish. The connectivity features include optional 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 port, and a headphone jack. The laptop comes with an HD webcam and a 42.3Wh battery. Notably, the device also has two 1.5W stereo speakers to provide an immersive media experience.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go price and availability

Samsung hasn’t yet revealed the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Chromebook Go. However, we expect it to be available at the starting price of around $299 (~Rs 22,000). The notebook comes in a single Silver colour variant and is expected to be launched in Asian, European, and North American markets in the coming days.

Which is the latest Chromebook from Samsung? The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is the South Korean tech giant's latest Chrome OS-powered offering, which is a budget device. Which processor is available on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go? The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop is powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. What are the storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go? Samsung's latest Chromebook, the Galaxy Chromebook Go comes in three storage variants - 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

Credits :Samsung

